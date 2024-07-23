Off-Duty Cop Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Upper East Side

A 38-year-old police officer was arrested early Tuesday on charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and Driving While Ability Impaired, according to the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.
The off-duty cop, Darwin Mejia, was cuffed at 2:46 a.m. on 63rd and York Avenue, an officer confirmed to East Side Feed.
According to www.50-a.org, a searchable database of civilian complaints, Mejia is currently serving at Transit Bureau District 1, which is located at the Columbus Circle subway station. He also worked at Police Service Area 5 (which covers NYCHA developments in several Harlem neighborhoods), and last year, he made $142,000. He’s been in the force since 2011.
There has been one complaint against him, along with two other officers, for a 2018 incident involving a 15-year-old girl. Her allegation was ‘Physical Force,’ but no other details are provided.
NYPD records show that Mejia has made 115 arrests in his 13 years of service, 80 of which were for misdemeanor charges. He has also received five honorary medals, four for ‘Excellent Police Duty’ and one for ‘Meritorious Police Duty.’