Police Fatally Shoot Man on Upper East Side After He Open Fires at Officers

A police-involved shooting that began with a series of alarming encounters in East Harlem ended on the Upper East Side Thursday night, leaving a 20-year-old man dead after officers returned fire.
AdvertisementThe incident started around 7 p.m. inside 1590 Madison Avenue (between 106th and 107th streets), where the man was seen on an elevator speaking to another passenger before pulling out a gun and pointing it at him. When the elevator reached the first floor, both exited the building.
According to the NYPD, the suspect then walked into a deli at 1600 Madison Avenue, aimed the firearm at an employee behind the counter and demanded the worker call 911. While threatening to “shoot up” a hospital, he took the employee’s phone and fled.
Minutes later, police say he entered Mount Sinai Hospital, then stepped back outside and placed the gun on the ground beside a tree. He reentered the hospital and encountered an off-duty NYPD officer working security. A brief struggle followed as the officer tried to escort him out.
The suspect then ran south on Madison Avenue, retrieving the gun from the tree as the off-duty officer called for backup and followed.
Members of the 19th Precinct located the man between East 95th and 96th streets. As officers approached, police say he fired at them, with multiple civilians nearby as they stepped off an MTA bus. Officers returned fire, striking him.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers were also taken for evaluation.
“This situation could have turned out differently,” said Philip Rivera, NYPD Chief of Patrol, noting the risk to both officers and bystanders. “An individual walked into multiple locations with a gun, menaced multiple people with that gun, and then shot at our officers in the middle of a busy sidewalk with civilians in close proximity.”
Police say the man had no prior arrests or history with the department. His name has not been released. The case is being investigated as a possible suicide by cop.
Watch as NYPD executives provide an update on an ongoing investigation in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/aAfkxPVPLz
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2025
