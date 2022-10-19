Police Investigate Possible Homicide at Normandie Court

A resident of Normandie Court contacted East Side Feed this morning to alert us of an NYPD investigation which began in the building earlier this week.
Responding to a call about an assault in apartment # 16A, police arrived to the building — located at 225 East 95th Street — on Monday, October 17 at about 9:39 a.m.
When the officers arrived, they observed a “39-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway, with trauma to the head.”
EMS responded to the location and transported the male to Metropolitan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.