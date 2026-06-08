Police Searching for Woman Who Struck Rider With Cellphone at UES Station

Police are searching for a woman they say turned a morning argument inside a busy East Side subway station into a violent attack last week, and they’re now turning to the public for help tracking her down.
AdvertisementThe incident unfolded on the morning of Friday, June 5, inside the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station, according to the NYPD. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman became involved in a verbal dispute with another rider around 8:20 a.m. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, and police said the suspect struck the victim in the face with a cellphone before taking off on a northbound 6 train.
Medics responded to the scene and brought the injured woman to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.
Investigators described the person they’re looking for as a woman with a dark complexion and red hair. They said she was last seen in a gray cap, a gray shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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