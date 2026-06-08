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Police Searching for Woman Who Struck Rider With Cellphone at UES Station

Police Searching for Woman Who Struck Rider With Cellphone at UES Station

June 8, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

NYPD Upper East Side

Police are searching for a woman they say turned a morning argument inside a busy East Side subway station into a violent attack last week, and they’re now turning to the public for help tracking her down.

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The incident unfolded on the morning of Friday, June 5, inside the 59th Street/Lexington Avenue station, according to the NYPD. Authorities said a 23-year-old woman became involved in a verbal dispute with another rider around 8:20 a.m. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight, and police said the suspect struck the victim in the face with a cellphone before taking off on a northbound 6 train.

Medics responded to the scene and brought the injured woman to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators described the person they’re looking for as a woman with a dark complexion and red hair. They said she was last seen in a gray cap, a gray shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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