Police Seek Suspect After Early-Morning Encounter Turns Violent at UES Subway Station

The NYPD is asking the general public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault at a neighborhood subway station last month. Police say what started as an argument didn’t stay that way for long, and a 64-year-old woman was left with a visible injury.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, it happened around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, June 5, aboard a northbound 5 train stopped at the 86th Street station. Investigators say the suspect got into a verbal dispute with the woman, then punched her in the face and took off on foot, fleeing to parts unknown.
The victim suffered a laceration above her right eye, police said. She declined medical attention at the scene.
The case is being handled by the 19th Precinct and Transit District 4. The NYPD has released surveillance media of the individual they’re looking for.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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