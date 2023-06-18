Police Seek Suspect Wanted for Hate Crime Assault

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old man was assaulted in an incident which the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating. The police are asking members to assist in identifying and locating the suspect.
The incident took place at a bit past 3:00 a.m. on Monday, June 12. When the 21-year-old victim was walking down the street near East 81st Street and First Avenue, an unidentified male suspect approached him and “began punching him in the head multiple times while making anti-sexual orientation statements,” according to NYPD officials. The suspect then fled and is currently at large.
The victim sustained injuries to the left side of the face, a black eye and a nasal bone fracture, and was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital by private means.
Police describe the suspect as a bald male between the ages of 25-40 with a dark complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, dark brown boots and carrying a black book bag.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.