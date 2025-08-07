Police Seek Suspect Who Punched 94-Year-Old Man In Face

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of elderly assault that occurred this week on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the assault took place on Tuesday at about 5:45 p.m. when the suspect approached a 94-year-old man at 940 Madison Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), which is an Apple store location.
The suspect then punched the older man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, the report states. The victim did sustain minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.
The unknown suspect fled the location on foot, headed north on Madison Avenue.
“The sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and slim build,” the police report states. “He is approximately 6’0″-6’2″ in height and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue pants and tan shoes.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
