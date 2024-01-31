Police Seize 13 Illegal Mopeds from UES Streets

“Another truck being filled with recklessly driven illegal 2-wheeled devices to ship off to the POUND — they don’t belong on sidewalks, bike lanes or roadways!” the Upper East Side’s 19th Precinct shared Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).
Police tell East Side Feed that 13 illegal mopeds were seized and that 33 summonses were issued. They also tell us that two individuals were arrested, though the NYPD has not confirmed how many stolen vehicles they’re suspected of being connected to.
Alejandro Diaz, 23, and Daniel Cambero, 24, were apprehended on Thursday, January 25 at about 10:04 p.m. near East 60th and First Avenue for “riding a motorcycle with no helmets or license plates.” Police would soon discover that the “motorcycle was reported stolen” the day before.
The pair are facing a slew of charges including Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and Motorcycle Helmet Violations.
According to the NYPD, both Diaz and Cambero reside at 10 Central Road in Randall’s Island, a site which became a center for asylum seekers in August 2023.
This past weekend, the ATV crews were menacing the east 90s, so the 19th still has work to do.