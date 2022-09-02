Predator Assaults Woman on East 89th Street

Police are asking the public to help them locate the perpetrator of a sexual assault committed in late June on the Upper East Side.
It happened on Tuesday, June 28 at 11:37 p.m. When a 22-year-old woman was walking down East 89th Street, police say “an unknown individual ran up behind her, pulled down her blouse off her shoulders and placed his mouth on her left breast before fleeing the location to parts unknown.”
The NYPD report the incident address as 350 East 89th Street, between First and Second avenues.
The woman refused medical attention at the scene.
Police describe the suspect as a “male, approximately 30-years-old, 6’0″ tall, with a thin build and a light complexion. He last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light colored blue jeans, a black baseball cap, black backpack and black sneakers.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips which lead to the man’s arrest, and all calls are strictly confidential.