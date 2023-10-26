Purse-Snatching, Moped-Riding Suspects Wanted for 22 Robberies

Police are on the lookout for two men who’ve been riding around the city on a moped stealing purses and wallets from female victims. NYPD officials have 22 separate robbery incidents on record – three of which were unsuccessful – with locations spanning from the East Village to the Upper East Side and the victims, all of whom are female, ranging in age from 20 to 73.
Nine of the 22 incidents, which have all taken place this month, occurred on the Upper East Side – with the most recent robbery on record going down on October 22.
The suspects targeted their victims at the following locations:
- 87th and Fifth Avenue
- 95th and First Avenue
- East 72nd Street between Park and Lexington avenues
- 79th and Madison Avenue
- 73rd and Park Avenue
- 68th and Second Avenue
- 73rd and First Avenue
- 73rd and Park Avenue
- East 67th Street between Second and Third Avenues
Police have shared surveillance images of the suspects, and while the second photo below shows two very different looking people, they’ve collectively described them as “males with medium complexion,” adding that one of them was last seen “wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.