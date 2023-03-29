Reckless Biker Assaults Man For Asking Him to Slow Down

A 52-year-old man became a victim of assault earlier this week while out for a walk with his dog.
The incident took place at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday near 90th and First Ave.
When the 52-year-old dog owner noticed a man recklessly riding his green motorcycle, he asked him to slow down.
In response, the biker “approached the victim and struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall down on the ground,” according to the NYPD. “While the victim was on the ground, the male individual continues to strike him in the face before fleeing eastbound on East 90th Street.”
The victim was taken to Cornell Hospital in stable condition.
Police say the male suspect is between 35 and 45 years old, is 5’8″ and 200 pounds, and was last seen riding his motorcycle while wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a helmet.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect at the scene of the crime.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.