Robbers Swipe $12K Worth of Product from Lululemon, a Popular Place for Robberies

Lululemon, known best for selling yoga pants and attracting criminals, was targeted at one of its Upper East Side locations today.
At about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, police received a call about a robbery in progress at the store at 1127 Third Avenue (at 66th Street). An NYPD official tells East Side Feed that there were four reported participants who fled by foot after the jacking.
Several dispatch calls shared on Citizen described two of the suspects–one a “male black wearing black pants, black shirt, approximately 50 years old, five-foot-seven [and] wearing a medical mask,” the second a “male black, 6 feet, wearing all black, approximately 40 years old [with] a ski mask.”
The calls also mention that the suspects were carrying black laundry bags with $12,000 worth of product: reportedly “50 pairs of leggings, 10 shirts, 12 shorts.”
We called the store but the employee we spoke with wasn’t permitted to provide details.
Per Lululemon’s website, their most expensive leggings are $168, their highest-priced shirts are $178, and shorts can command as much as $128–so that $12,000 figure might check out.
Based on calls and reports, no weapons were recovered and nobody was injured.
Lululemon’s policies prohibit employees from engaging with thieves during their crimes, a rule two Atlanta-area workers were fired for breaking last year. While the athleisure brand is not alone, some have accused the company’s CEO of taking his “zero tolerance” approach too far.