Scooter-Riding Creep Gropes 18-Year-Old Girl

Police are looking for an unidentified suspect who earlier this month groped an 18-year-old female on the Upper East Side.
It happened on Thursday, May 11 at about 3:50 p.m. when the victim was walking south down Fifth Avenue at the corner of East 89th Street. The male suspect approached from behind on his scooter and forcibly grabbed her buttocks, police say.
The suspect then continued driving south down Fifth Avenue.
The individual being sought is described as a male with a light complexion and medium build last seen riding a red scooter and wearing a red baseball hat, a white tank top and red pants.
Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.