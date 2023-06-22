Shoplifter Slashes CVS Employee in Face

Police are looking for a male suspect who earlier this week stole from an Upper East Side CVS before slashing an employee who confronted him.
The incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday at the CVS at 305 East 86th Street on the corner of Second Avenue.
The unknown suspect walked in and removed items from the store display, concealing them in a brown backpack.
When the store’s security guard and manager confronted him, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the 62-year-old security guard in the left side of his face, causing a laceration.
The victim was removed to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
The value of the stolen toiletries was about $383.
Police say the man is between the ages of 30 and 40, has dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen carrying a brown book bag and wearing a black long sleeve sweater with white and red lettering, dark gray pants, black sneakers, a multi-colored durag and a blue face mask.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.