Shots Fired Outside J.G. Melon

At least one shot was fired outside of a longtime favorite hamburger joint on the Upper East Side on Saturday, according to police sources and multiple media outlets.
A 22-year-old man was waiting for a table at J.G. Melon at East 74th Street and Third Avenue at about 4:00 p.m., at which point he was approached by two suspects who demanded he hand over his watch.
The man refused, which according to the NY Post led to a physical altercation. One of the suspects then fired his gun, which did not strike anyone. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
“Detectives found a bullet casing which is now marked as evidence under a plastic cup,” reported ABC7NY. “It’s not clear if the thieves got the watch.”
The two suspects escaped via moped, riding south down Third Avenue. No arrests have been made.