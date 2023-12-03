fbpx
Shots Fired Outside J.G. Melon

December 3, 2023 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

At least one shot was fired outside of a longtime favorite hamburger joint on the Upper East Side on Saturday, according to police sources and multiple media outlets.

A 22-year-old man was waiting for a table at J.G. Melon at East 74th Street and Third Avenue at about 4:00 p.m., at which point he was approached by two suspects who demanded he hand over his watch.

The man refused, which according to the NY Post led to a physical altercation. One of the suspects then fired his gun, which did not strike anyone. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

“Detectives found a bullet casing which is now marked as evidence under a plastic cup,” reported ABC7NY. “It’s not clear if the thieves got the watch.”

The two suspects escaped via moped, riding south down Third Avenue. No arrests have been made.


