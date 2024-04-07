Subway Predator Wanted for Placing Penis on Woman’s Arm

Police are looking for an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a sexual abuse incident that took place on a subway passing through the Upper East Side early last month.
The incident took place at about 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, when a 49-year-old woman seated on a southbound 4 train was approached by a stranger as the train approached the East 86th Street station.
According to NYPD officials, the suspect “placed his penis on her arm.”
The victim was not injured.
Police describe the male suspect as “approximately 5’9” to 6’ tall with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hat, dark colored jacket with a fur collar, black pants, and brown boots.”
He was last seeing exiting the 86th Street station in an unknown direction.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
