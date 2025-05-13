Home
Suspect Arrested for Assaulting 86-Year-Old Woman at Upper East Side Supermarket

May 13, 2025 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment

Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted an 86-year-old woman on the Upper East Side in March

An arrest has been made in connection with the assault of an 86-year-old woman at a supermarket on the Upper East Side. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 23 at approximately 1:25 p.m. inside the Morton Williams supermarket located at 1066 Third Avenue, between 63rd and 64th Streets.

According to the NYPD, the victim was approached from behind by an individual who pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. She sustained injuries to her left eye and back, and multiple teeth were reported broken. Emergency Medical Services transported her to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

On April 18, the NYPD arrested 48-year-old Dwayne Robertson in connection with the assault. He has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree. The 19th Precinct just publicized the arrest a few days ago.

Robertson’s address of record is 600 East 125 Street, which is the location of The Manhattan Psychiatric Center, located on Wards Island.

According to public court records, Robertson pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing on April 19, and bail was set at $5,000 cash / $15,000 insured bond. He’s due back in court for this incident on June 18.

Court records also show that Robertson is facing charges of petit larceny, robbery and resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack).

  1. Francisco May 13, 2025

    Are “residents” of the Psychiatric Center free to come and go?

