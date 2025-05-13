Suspect Arrested for Assaulting 86-Year-Old Woman at Upper East Side Supermarket

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An arrest has been made in connection with the assault of an 86-year-old woman at a supermarket on the Upper East Side. The incident occurred on Sunday, March 23 at approximately 1:25 p.m. inside the Morton Williams supermarket located at 1066 Third Avenue, between 63rd and 64th Streets.
Advertisement
According to the NYPD, the victim was approached from behind by an individual who pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground. She sustained injuries to her left eye and back, and multiple teeth were reported broken. Emergency Medical Services transported her to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.
On April 18, the NYPD arrested 48-year-old Dwayne Robertson in connection with the assault. He has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree. The 19th Precinct just publicized the arrest a few days ago.
🚨ARREST UPDATE: Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the suspect wanted for assault on 3/23/25, in front of 1066 3rd Avenue, has been ARRESTED.
Thank you to all who assisted with the investigation. https://t.co/V31tzpBhDy pic.twitter.com/PWrzaf8qsG
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) May 8, 2025
Robertson’s address of record is 600 East 125 Street, which is the location of The Manhattan Psychiatric Center, located on Wards Island.
According to public court records, Robertson pleaded not guilty at his initial hearing on April 19, and bail was set at $5,000 cash / $15,000 insured bond. He’s due back in court for this incident on June 18.
Court records also show that Robertson is facing charges of petit larceny, robbery and resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance (crack).
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Are “residents” of the Psychiatric Center free to come and go?