Suspect Crashes Bike Into Elderly Man, Flees Scene

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly crashed into an elderly man with his bicycle and fled the scene in an incident on the Upper East Side last month. NYPD officials have put out an alert to the public in the hopes that someone will be able to help them identify and locate the unknown individual.
The incident took place on Tuesday, May 21 at about 1 p.m., when a 75-year-old man was crossing from the northwest to the northeast corner of 77th and Third Avenue. This is when the person of interest, who NYPD authorities say was riding his pedal assist bike against traffic, “struck the 75-year-old male victim, knocking him to the ground.”
The suspect fled south on his bike and the victim, who sustained serious physical injuries, was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect leaving the scene of the incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
