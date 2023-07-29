Suspect Gropes Woman at UES Train Station

The NYPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a forcible touching incident this week.
It took place on Friday at about 6:40 a.m., when the unknown male suspect approached a 34-year-old female from behind as she was walking up the stairs of the 59th Street 4 train station. “The individual grabbed the victim’s buttocks and then followed the victim further into the station before fleeing down an escalator,” police say. The victim did not sustain any injuries as a result of this incident.
Police describe the male suspect as having a dark complexion, standing approximately 5’10” – 5’11” and weighing about 170-180 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a beard, and was last seen with a black backpack and an iPad, wearing a black t-shirt with the words “EVOLVE” on the front and grey pants.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
That would be the 4-5-6 station at 59th St, and the assault must have occurred prior to the 4 express platform, or there would be no “escalator” for the un-evolved character to flee down.