Suspect Gropes Woman, Steals Her Wallet

The Manhattan Special Victims Squad is attempting to identify a man who’s wanted for a forcible touching incident on the UES earlier this month.
The incident took place on Sunday, July 9 at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Police officials say a 27-year-old female was walking on Second Avenue near East 75th Street “when an unknown individual approached her from behind and placed his hand between her legs and grabbed. The victim then turned around in shock and fell onto the sidewalk.”
Her wallet fell out of her bag and was scooped up by the suspect, who was last seen fleeing to parts unknown. The victim suffered bruising to her body as a result of the fall.
The suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, approximately 30-years-old, about 5’8” tall and 175 pounds. No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.
The Manhattan Special Victims Squad need to identify this individual wanted for a forcible touching that occurred on Sunday, July 9,2023 at 5:15AM in the vicinity of East 75th Street and 2nd Avenue. If you have any information call 212-694-3000. pic.twitter.com/nBL4hesixI
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD Special Victims Squad at 212-694-3000, or the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls will be anonymous.