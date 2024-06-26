Suspect Punches Cop in Face

When police tried to arrest a male suspect for an undisclosed crime this week, the suspect responded by assaulting one of the officers.
NYPD officials say it happened on Tuesday, June 25 at about 12:50 a.m. on 60th and Second Avenue.
When two on-duty police officers attempted to apprehend the individual, the “wanted individual then assaulted [one of] the officer[s] by punching him in the face multiple times causing swelling and pain,” according to the report.
The officer also suffered a sprained shoulder and was transported by EMS to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
The suspect ran off in an unknown direction.
Police describe the suspect as “a male with a dark complexion, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and a slim build. He was last seen wearing an army fatigue-colored hooded sweatshirt, an army fatigue baseball cap, and blue gloves.”
We have asked the NYPD what they were initially arresting him for. We’ll provide an update if they respond.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.