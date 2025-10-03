Suspect Shoves 65-Year-Old Woman to Ground

The NYPD has issued an alert about an assault that occurred on the Upper East Side last month. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, a 65-year-old woman was approached by an unidentified individual on Tuesday, September 9 at about 8:26 a.m. at the southwest corner of 65th and Third Avenue. The suspect “proceeded to push the victim to the ground, causing her to hit her back and head against the pavement,” the report states.
The suspect, described as “a male with a medium complexion” who was “last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt,” fled the location west on 65th Street. EMS responded and transported the victim to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
