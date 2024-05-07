Suspect Shoves 75-Year-Old Woman to Ground

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for committing an unprovoked and random assault on the Upper East Side last month.
Police say that on Sunday, April 21 at about 7:35 p.m., a 75-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect pictured above “shoved her, causing her to lose her balance and fall to the ground.” The incident address was 225 East 83rd Street, between Second and Third avenues.
The assailant, who NYPD officials describe as a male “with a dark complexion and slim build,” fled the scene by foot in an unknown, while the victim was transported by EMNS to an area hospital and treated for an ankle injury.
The suspect was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, and a black backpack.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Looks like a kid, Would be zero repercussions even if they found him, and his parents could play the race card if anyone blamed them.
When asked for a ridiculous reply, that’s when you should speak. Otherwise keep your stupidity to yourself.
Doesn’t sound ridiculous to me Steven Swanson. He’s a juvenile with probably very little guidance on what is wrong or right. If he pushed a senior to the ground, and it wasn’t by accident, probably not remorseful, and has probably dabbled in other mischief. If arrested, he’ll be released as a juvenile and will continue on his merry ways.
So, what’s wrong with calling out such bad behavior, and a Justice system that in the eyes of regular folk appears to be letting them down? Who speaks and defends a traumatized 75 year old?
It’s been 16 days now, but were there no “eyes on that street” on an early Sunday evening?