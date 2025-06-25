Suspect Steals 24 Packages of Zyrtec from CVS

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of grand larceny which took place earlier this month on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, an unidentified individual entered the CVS at 1396 Second Avenue (between 72nd and 73rd streets) on on Tuesday, June 10 at approximately 7:33 p.m.
While inside, the suspect used a key to unlock display cabinets and “removed approximately 24 packages of Zyrtec allergy medicine valued at approximately $1,196,” according to the report.
The suspect then “concealed the medicine” and “passed all points of sale without permission or authority and fled the location on foot,” traveling westbound on East 72nd Street towards Third Avenue. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Police describe the sought individual “as a male with a dark complexion, a bald head and dark shades. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
