Suspect Targets 73-Year-Old in Anti-Gay Hate Crime: Police

NYPD officials have issued an alert about a suspect wanted in connection to an incident of aggravated harassment being investigated as a hate crime. Police are hoping a member of the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the person of interest.
According to the report, the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 21, at around 9:45 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was standing outside 1486 Second Avenue (between 77th and 78th Streets—the address for Uva) when an unknown individual approached her, made anti-gay statements, and threatened her.
Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the suspect which police have shared.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.