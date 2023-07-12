Suspect Tries to Rob 72-Year-Old Woman, Knocks Her to Ground

Last week on the Upper East Side, a suspect tried to rob a 72-year-old woman in the middle of the night. Police are hoping the public can assist in identifying and locating him.
The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, July 6 at about 3:30 a.m.
The woman, police say, was walking in the vicinity of East 83rd Street and Second Avenue when the male suspect approached her.
The suspect “forcibly pulled on the victim’s purse, causing her to be thrown to the ground,” according to the police report. He then “continued to pull on the victim’s purse and drag her on the ground.”
When an uninvolved witness approached the intersection, the suspect fled north on Third Avenue by foot – without any of his target’s property.
The woman sustained bruising and swelling about the body, which EMS treated onsite.
Police describe the suspect as a “male with light complexion” last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, dark pants with a white stripe, and black sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.