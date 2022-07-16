Suspect Wanted For Drawing Swastikas on Upper East Side Street

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual wanted for drawing swastikas on an Upper East Side street last month — an incident being classified as aggravated harassment.
It happened on Thursday, June 23 at about 10:17am, when the suspect drew three yellow swastikas on the sidewalk behind 420 East 61st Street, between First and York avenues.
The suspect is described as a male with medium complexion, about 50 years old, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds with a medium build, and a salt and pepper beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with the words ‘New York’ written on the front, and a dark colored long-sleeve shirt with vertical stripes.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.