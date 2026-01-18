Suspect Wanted for Forcible Touching at Hermès Store on Madison Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of forcible touching which occurred on the Upper East Side late last year. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 6 at about 12:30 p.m. at “a commercial establishment located at 706 Madison Avenue,” which is the Hermès store located on the corner of East 63rd Street.
The report states that the suspect—described as a light-complexioned male approximately 70 years old—approached a 39-year-old female from behind and grabbed her buttocks.
“The individual then fled the location on foot, traveling southbound on Madison Avenue,” according to the report. “There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!