Suspect Wanted for Shouting Anti-Semitic Slur During Religious Services

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of aggravated harassment which took place earlier this week at a local synagogue. Police are hoping someone from the general public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
Advertisement
According to the report, the suspect entered the synagogue at 122 East 58th Street between Park and Lexington avenues (Shuva Israel) on Monday, July 21 at about 7:15 p.m. He began recording unlawfully and then proceeded into the main room while religious services were taking place. Police say he shouted an anti-semitic slur, causing a disturbance, before fleeing on foot.
The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!