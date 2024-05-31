Suspect Wanted on Nine Robberies in Ten Days

Police are looking for a male suspect they say committed nine robberies between May 19 and May 28, striking twice on the Upper East Side.
The fourth reported incident (and first on the UES) took place at about 2:05 a.m. on May 23, when the unidentified suspect entered the 24/7 Dunkin’ Donuts at 1248 Lexington Avenue (between 84th and 85th streets), “simulated a firearm and threatened to shoot.” He then took $250 from the register and ran north on Lexington Avenue.
The seventh robbery happened at about 8 a.m. on May 26, when the suspect approached a 28-year-old male victim near 96th and Lexington Avenue and demanded money, again threatening to shoot him with what police say was a simulated firearm. It’s unclear how much he got away with, but he fled on his Citi Bike, a tool he used to approach other victims and flee other scenes throughout the duration of his robbery spree.
May 26 was a busy day. Before targeting the victim described above, he stole $35 from a 17-year-old in the East Village and $200 from a Midtown smoke shop.
In almost all incidents, the suspect either displayed a real or simulated firearm to threaten victims, and he committed most robberies between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The suspect is described as being around 6 feet tall with a light complexion and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat, black sneakers, and blue pants.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
at the 8 a.m. robbery, NYPD was probably getting coffee at Starbucks across the street.
You’re much more likely to get robbed or assaulted on the UES than to actually see a uniformed patrolman.
Police were too busy working crowd control during the Trump trial to spend chasing baddies. Besides, the gun wasn’t real, so no bail for him. Let the good times roll.