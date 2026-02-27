Suspect Whacks Woman with Umbrella

Free Upper West Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an assault that took place on the Upper East Side last week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on Friday, February 20 at about 4:25 p.m., when an unidentified individual approached a 24-year-old female and "her in the back with an umbrella, causing pain." The incident took place in front of 1267 First Avenue (between 68th and 69th streets), which is where Le Gourmet is located.
Police say that after the attack, the suspect fled south on foot down First Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
The NYPD has released these photos of the suspect:
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
