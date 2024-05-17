Suspects Arrested for Stealing $11,000 in Jackets from Madison Avenue Shop

Two young men were arrested on grand larceny charges after stealing thousands of dollars worth of apparel from an Upper East Side store in broad daylight this week.
It happened on Thursday at about 11:25 a.m., when police say a 48-year-old woman reported that three individuals had stolen eight jackets from 814 Madison Avenue at 68th Street – the address for Mackage. According to a post by the 19th Precinct on X / Twitter, the eight jackets were valued at over $11,000.
The two suspects who were arrested and charged – 24-year-old Donovald Pierre and 28-year-old Jaquan McCrae, both of Brooklyn – were apprehended at the City Hall subway station with assistance from the Real Time Task Force Unit, NYPD officials tell East Side Feed. The third suspect remains at large.
According to public records, Pierre pleaded not guilty and was released without bail. McCrae also pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. They are respectively due back in court on June 26 and July 1.
The manager at Mackage was unable to provide us with a comment.
