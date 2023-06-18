Switchblade-Wielding Man Kills Pit Bull in Central Park

A pit bull was ruthlessly stabbed to death in Central Park by a man carrying a switchblade on Saturday night. The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m. by East 106th Street and East Drive, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed.
“The stabber was walking three dogs without a leash when he encountered Eli, a German shepherd pit bull mix, who was being walked by his 43-year-old owner and a 51-year-old man she was with,” reports The New York Daily News. The couple was also walking a chihuahua when they encountered the man’s unleashed dogs.
An argument erupted between the parties which led to the stabber’s unleashed dogs biting Eli and the chihuahua. When the woman attempted the break up the dog attack, the man pulled out a switchblade, stabbed Eli, then fled the scene.
The stabber is still at large.
Eli was taken to a local animal clinic where he had to be euthanized due to his injuries, said the NYPD.
Anyone with relevant information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.