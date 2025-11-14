Teen Dies After Fall From UES School Window

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A 16-year-old student died Thursday after a fall from a fifth-floor window at Regis High School, police said.
According to the NYPD, the incident took place at about 9:29 a.m. at the Catholic Jesuit school located at 55 East 84th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues).
Officers responding to the scene found the teenager outside the building, and he was taken by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He was first reported to be in stable condition, but police later confirmed he died of his injuries at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The New York Post reported that the student had been waiting to meet with an administrator regarding a disciplinary issue before the tragic incident. Sources told the outlet that he walked up to the fifth floor, where he jumped.
Police said the teen’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. At this time, investigators do not suspect any criminality.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
