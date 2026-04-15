Teen Shot on First Avenue; Suspect Fled on Victim’s Citi Bike

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A 19-year-old male was shot in the leg on the Upper East Side earlier this month — and police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the gunman.
AdvertisementThe shooting took place on Monday, April 6 at around 7:40 p.m. in front of 1780 First Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets – the address of NYCHA’s Holmes Towers), according to the NYPD.
The victim was riding a Citi Bike when he was approached by an unknown individual who pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the teen in the right leg, police said.
The victim was taken by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was listed in stable condition.
The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s bicycle, heading northbound on First Avenue, according to police.
He is described as a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing all black — including a black jacket, black pants, a ski mask and black sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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