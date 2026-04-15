Home
Teen Shot on First Avenue; Suspect Fled on Victim’s Citi Bike

Teen Shot on First Avenue; Suspect Fled on Victim’s Citi Bike

April 15, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

Google Maps / NYPD

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

A 19-year-old male was shot in the leg on the Upper East Side earlier this month — and police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the gunman.

Advertisement

The shooting took place on Monday, April 6 at around 7:40 p.m. in front of 1780 First Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets – the address of NYCHA’s Holmes Towers), according to the NYPD.

The victim was riding a Citi Bike when he was approached by an unknown individual who pulled out a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the teen in the right leg, police said.

The victim was taken by private means to NYC Health and Hospitals/Metropolitan, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s bicycle, heading northbound on First Avenue, according to police.

He is described as a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing all black — including a black jacket, black pants, a ski mask and black sneakers.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Get us in your inbox!