Thief Swipes Woman’s Purse from Outdoor Table at UES Restaurant

NYPD officials have issued an alert about what they’re classifying as a “Manhattan robbery pattern” to see if the public can help. Two suspects are wanted, and there were two reported incidents, one of which took place on the Upper East Side.
At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 3, a 43-year-old female was sitting in front of 28 East 63rd Street between Park and Madison avenues (Majorelle), when one of the suspects “approached the victim and took the purse from the table,” according to the police report. “The second unidentified individual used the victim’s credit card at multiple locations. The unidentified individuals fled the scene on a bicycle to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”
Later that evening–at about 10:35 p.m.–the duo struck again, this time in the vicinity of 33rd and First Avenue. One of the wanted individuals “approached a 56-year-old female from behind and forcibly removed her purse, causing her to fall to the ground where she struck her head resulting in pain,” the report states. “The second unidentified individual used the victim’s credit card at multiple locations. The unidentified individuals fled the scene on a bicycle to parts unknown. The victim was transported to NYU Langone Medical Center by private means where she was listed in stable condition.”
The first sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and black flip flops.
The second sought individual is described as a male with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue sweatpants, and black shoes.
Police have released surveillance footage from the incident on East 33rd Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
