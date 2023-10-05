Thieves Face Long Prison Terms After Stealing Mail from Upper East Side

A multi-agency initiative aimed at increasing federal enforcement against people committing mail-related crimes has led to indictments against 27 defendants.
These crimes occurred over the last six months, and almost half of the reported incidents took place on the Upper East Side.
The most common charges were Mail Theft (with multiple individuals caught stealing mail from USPS facilities or collection boxes) and Postal Key Theft (where perpetrators stole keys to facilitate their crimes).
The Upper East Side incidents all reportedly took place between East 68th and 79th streets. Defendants are facing between five and twenty years in prison.
Here’s a breakdown from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York:
On June 15, 2023, KHAYYAM ALEXANDER, SAHEED DUPREE, and DIAMANTE PERRY used a stolen postal key to steal mail from one or more collection boxes in the vicinity of 73rd Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with one count of conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.On June 26, 2023, LYDELL YANCEY possessed stolen mail and a stolen postal key and was apprehended after being near a collection box in the vicinity of 79th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On July 6, 2023, DEANDRE JACKSON, QUAMEL PIERCE, and RAHEEM WALLACE possessed stolen mail and a stolen postal key and were apprehended being near a collection box in the vicinity of York Avenue and 72nd Street in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On July 10, 2023, MICHAEL EDWARDS and CARLOS MERCADO used a stolen postal key to steal mail in the vicinity of 74th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and MERCADO was also charged with attempted assault of an officer engaged in official duties, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On July 25, 2023, JONATHAN CARBUCCIA, JUAN CARBUCCIA, and MANUEL PEREZ stole mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged that same day with conspiracy to commit mail theft and postal key theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
On August 14, 2023, EMMANUEL HERNANDEZ stole mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 79th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with one count of mail theft, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
On August 18, 2023, JOHN BURBANO used a stolen postal key to steal mail from collection boxes in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. He was charged that same day with postal key theft and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
On September 18, 2023, JAYVAUGN VALENTINE and BRIAN GUTIERREZ used a stolen postal key to steal mail from a collection box in the vicinity of 68th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan. They were charged the same day with conspiracy to commit postal key theft and mail theft, postal key theft, and mail theft, which carry a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
