Three Firefighters Injured Battling Park Avenue Apartment Fire

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Three FDNY firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday evening while responding to a fire inside a vacant apartment on the Upper East Side.
The blaze was reported at 8:18 p.m. at 1088 Park Avenue, a 16-story residential building between East 88th and East 89th streets. The fire was contained to a second-floor unit, according to the FDNY.
Manhattan *10-77* Box 1178
1088 Park Ave off E 88th St
FIRE APT 2F 16 STORY 150X160
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) April 28, 2026
Roughly 120 fire and EMS personnel from 38 responding units were dispatched to the scene. The three injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals.
The fire was brought under control at 8:58 p.m., 40 minutes after the initial call. The cause remains under investigation.
Currently available apartments at the Park Avenue building range from $5.5 million to $7.95 million, according to Streeteasy.
Video of the emergency response was shared on Citizen.
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