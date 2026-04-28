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Three Firefighters Injured Battling Park Avenue Apartment Fire

Three Firefighters Injured Battling Park Avenue Apartment Fire

April 28, 2026 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

c/o Citizen

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Three FDNY firefighters suffered minor injuries Monday evening while responding to a fire inside a vacant apartment on the Upper East Side.

The blaze was reported at 8:18 p.m. at 1088 Park Avenue, a 16-story residential building between East 88th and East 89th streets. The fire was contained to a second-floor unit, according to the FDNY.

c/o Citizen

Roughly 120 fire and EMS personnel from 38 responding units were dispatched to the scene. The three injured firefighters were transported to area hospitals.

The fire was brought under control at 8:58 p.m., 40 minutes after the initial call. The cause remains under investigation.

Currently available apartments at the Park Avenue building range from $5.5 million to $7.95 million, according to Streeteasy.

Video of the emergency response was shared on Citizen.

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Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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