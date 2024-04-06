Three Pedestrians Hit by Cars on Upper East Side this Week

Three car accidents involving pedestrians were reported on the Upper East Side this week.
At about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, an 86-year-old man was struck by a car when crossing the street at East 83rd and Second Avenue. The driver, a 54-year-old man, was behind the wheel of a 2009 Nissan SUV, per a report by Patch. The 86-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
Patch also reports that on Tuesday at about 5:20 p.m., a 49-year-old man was struck by a car after trying to break up a fight. After witnessing three women fighting (two against one) on 92nd and Second Avenue, the man tried to break it up – and as a result, one of the women on the two-person team got in her white Kia and drove it into him. The three women fled and the man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
Later on Tuesday, at about 9:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man driving a Range Rover crashed into a 30-year-old woman on 87th and York Avenue, per reports by WPIX and CBS. In an attempt to avoid hitting the woman, the 71-year-old also drove directly into a taxi. According to CBS, the woman was listed in critical condition following the incident. The driver of the Range Rover remained on the scene. Footage was captured by Freedom News TV.