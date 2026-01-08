Three-Person Crew Pushes Woman to Ground in UES iPad Robbery, Part of Citywide Pattern

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A 38-year-old woman was shoved to the ground and robbed of her bag containing iPads and iPad cases on East 61st Street in a brazen attack that police say is connected to a string of similar robberies across New York City.
AdvertisementThe incident occurred on Sunday, December 28 at approximately 9:10 p.m. in front of 2 East 61st Street. According to the NYPD report, three unidentified individuals approached the victim from behind, pushed her to the ground, and forcibly grabbed her bag before fleeing eastbound on East 61st Street.
The victim sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. Police are still searching for the three suspects.
The Upper East Side robbery marks the fourth incident in what police describe as a citywide pattern targeting individuals carrying bags with Apple products, particularly iPads. The other three incidents all occurred in Brooklyn, with two involving victims leaving the Apple Store at 123 Flatbush Avenue:
December 5: A 24-year-old man had an iPad snatched from his hand after exiting the Apple Store on Flatbush Avenue around 8:20 p.m. The suspect fled northbound.
December 22: Three individuals forcibly removed a bag containing an iPad from a 49-year-old woman in front of 442 State Street at approximately 5:50 p.m.
December 28: Earlier on the same day as the UES incident, three suspects followed a 17-year-old male victim after he left the Apple Store on Flatbush Avenue. They tailed him onto an R train, and after exiting at 59th Street and 4th Avenue, two individuals grabbed the victim and took his bag, which contained an empty box.
No injuries were reported in the three Brooklyn incidents.
AdvertisementThe NYPD has released media images of the three sought individuals, obtained from the December 28 Brooklyn incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
