Two People, Including 83-Year-Old, Shoved Onto UES Subway Tracks

Police say two individuals were pushed onto the subway tracks at an Upper East Side station on Sunday.
The incident took place at about 11:41 a.m., when an unknown suspect shoved a 31-year-old man and an 83-year-old man onto the tracks of the F/M/Q lines at the station at 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue.
AdvertisementThe police officer we spoke with said the attack appears to have been unprovoked.
Both victims were transported by EMS to an area hospital in stable condition. NBC New York reports that the victims were pulled to safety by Good Samaritans.
According to an NYPD dispatch call (heard via Citizen), one of the victims was bleeding from the head, while the other was bleeding from the leg.
No arrests have been made as of this writing. According to NBC, the suspect is “in his 30s, [was] last seen wearing a grey jacket, red hat, tan pants and green shoes.”
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
