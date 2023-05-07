Two Subway Slashings in Two Days

Police are searching for two suspects for separate assaults committed at Upper East Side subway stations on Thursday and Friday of last week.
At about 5:42 p.m. on Thursday, two men got into what police describe as a verbal dispute on the 6 train in the vicinity of the East 77th Street station. Following the argument, the man now being sought by police punched the other man (a 55-year-old) in the head several times before slashing him across the face with a sharp object. The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction and the 55-year-old was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. The police do not know the identity of the man who carried out the attack, and surveillance photos have not been released, though they describe him as a male with dark complexion, approximately 20 years of age, 6’0”and last seen wearing dark colored clothing.
At around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, NYPD officials say a 22-year-old man was slashed on the left side of his neck with a box cutter following a dispute initiated by his attacker on the subway platform at the Hunter College subway station at East 68th Street. The suspect fled the scene and is still at large, though he was captured by surveillance cameras.
Police describe this suspect as approximately 22 to 25 years old, with a light complexion, approximately 5’8’ tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black furry hooded jacket, a black hoodie sweater covering half of his face, light-colored pants and white sneakers.
The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with relevant information about either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
the easy concealment of such weapons is another reason for legitimate apprehension about young males, especially, acting disturbed in public places. also: why is anyone under 65 wearing a mask except for concealment?