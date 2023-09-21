Two Traffic Accidents on East 68th Street

Two separate traffic incidents on the Upper East Side – within about a 48-hour time span and only a block apart – have left pedestrians injured this past week, with one victim suffering injuries that could potentially prove fatal. Patch was first to report on both accidents.
The driver of a pickup truck with a history of school zone speeding infractions struck a young woman on the corner of E. 68th St. and First Avenue mid-afternoon on Tuesday. The victim, who appears to have been trapped under the red Chevy Silverado in this video, was taken to the nearby New York Presbyterian/Weil Cornell Medical Center. The extent of her injuries is not currently known.
The second incident occurred Thursday morning just after 6:00 a.m., when a Toyota RAV4 struck a 65-year-old woman as she crossed York Avenue near E. 68th St. Patch reported that the woman was also taken to New York Presbyterian/Weil Cornell Medical Center, which is across the street from where the accident took place. Police later told Patch the victim’s injuries could potentially prove fatal.
A 2022 study by insurance broker Jerry found New York City to be the deadliest city in the United States for pedestrians. With 1,260 pedestrian deaths between 2011 and 2020, NYC ranked slightly ahead of Los Angeles. The same study found that nationwide pedestrian deaths had reached a 40-year high as of 2020.