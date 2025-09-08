Two Wanted for Knifepoint Robbery Last Month

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery that took place on the Upper East Side late last month. Police are asking members of the public to step forward if they have any information about the identity or whereabouts of the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 31 at about 7:05 p.m., when a 22-year-old male was approached by two unknown suspects in front of 219 East 97th Street (between Second and Third avenues), part of the NYCHA Washington Houses complex.
“One of the individuals displayed a knife while the other individual removed the victim’s phone,” police report. “The unidentified individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”
The male suspects are both believed to be between 18 and 25 years old. One was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black and beige bonnet, a multi-colored sweatshirt, multi-colored pajama pants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
