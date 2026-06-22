Two Workers Hospitalized After Oven Explosion at Upper East Side Pizzeria

Two workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a pizza oven exploded at an Upper East Side pizzeria.
AdvertisementThe explosion was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at Saba’s Pizza, located at 1217 Lexington Avenue between 82nd and 83rd streets, according to FOX 5 NY. Fire officials said the blast was caused by a buildup of gas inside the ovens, which had been left on overnight. Both workers were burned by a gas flash and taken to the hospital.
The condition of the two workers has not been released, and the extent of the damage to the pizzeria remains unclear.
East Side Feed attempted to reach Saba’s Pizza by phone but did not get an answer.
Video from the scene was also shared on Citizen.
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