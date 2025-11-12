UES Fire Causes Eight Injuries, One Critical

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon on East 81st Street, sending multiple people to the hospital and drawing a large emergency response to a residential block between First Avenue and York Avenue.
Manhattan *ALL HANDS* Box 1129
409 E 81st St off 1st Ave
FIRE APT 5A TOP FLOOR 5 STORY 25X100
— NYCFireWire (@NYCFireWire) November 12, 2025
The FDNY says it received the call at 12:33 p.m. for smoke and fire inside a five-story multiple dwelling at 409 East 81st Street. Crews arrived to find the fire on the building’s fifth (top) floor. About 60 fire and EMS personnel were assigned to the scene, with 12 units working to contain the blaze.
The fire was placed under control at 1:22 p.m. According to the FDNY, three firefighters and four civilians sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One civilian suffered a critical injury and was transported to an area hospital.
The cause and origin of the fire are currently under investigation.
A representative from the Red Cross tells us they’ve “helped 2 residents at the scene of the fire with emergency lodging, financial aid, and comfort supplies like toiletries, food, and blankets.” Any residents impacted by this fire who need help with their recovery and have not yet connected with the Red Cross should call 1-877-RED CROSS (877-733-2767) and select Option 1.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!