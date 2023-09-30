UES Street Co-Named After Fallen Patrolman

On Saturday, a street co-naming celebration took place on East 67th Street and Second Avenue – now also known as “Patrolman William McAuliffe Way.”
“Patrolman William McAuliffe was shot and killed at the corner of Second Avenue and Sixty-seventh Street as he walked his beat,” states the Officer Down Memorial Page website. “The suspect, who was waiting in the gutter at the location, emerged with a revolver drawn and shot Patrolman McAuliffe in the back four times. The motive is unknown.” It was 1916 and McAuliffe was 35 years old.
Local officers and politicians were in attendance, and relatives of McAuliffe flew in from Ireland.
The 19th Precinct shared on Twitter, “107 years after his horrific murder, the family of 19th Precinct Patrolman William McAuliffe, travelled from as far as Ireland, to join us in co-naming E 67th St & 2nd Ave: Patrolman William McAuliffe Way. Over a century has passed since William’s death, but his memory lives on.”
