Unhinged Suspect Slugs 69-Year-Old Woman in Broad Daylight

The NYPD has put out an alert about a man who randomly assaulted a 69-year-old woman on the Upper East Side earlier this month. Police are hoping someone from the public will recognize him.
It happened on Tuesday, May 7 at about 12:50 p.m. in front of 1233 Lexington Avenue (between 83rd and 84th streets), where D’Agostino is located. According to the report, a 69-year-old woman was walking down the street and the suspect, pictured above and described by police as “a male with a bald head,” punched her in the face.
The female victim, in stable condition, was transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital to be treated for bruising, swelling and pain. The suspect fled in an unknown direction by foot.
The suspect was last seen “wearing glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black sneakers, and was carrying a backpack,” NYPD officials say.
Surveillance cameras were able to pick up photo and video of the man at the scene of the incident.
Shark infested waters. Stay vigilant.
Would be great to get perp pics within 2 weeks.
DA is too busy putting all resources into getting Trump off the streets. It’s called priorities.
Yet we are supposed to welcome homeless shelters in our neighborhoods where the homeless shelter residents are not expected to deal with any pesky requirements like treatment for mental illness or addiction.
Unhinged? Says who? Maybe just a common perpetrator?
I’d tend to assume that only the mentally unstable would spontaneously assault someone without intent to rob them. Just as people of sound mind almost never find themselves living on the street. But most importantly, if I wanted to still be living amongst the miscreants and wild things, I wouldn’t have left the UWS.