Upper East Side Man Arrested After Kicking 15-Year-Old Girl In Head

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A 79-year-old Upper East Side man was arrested Sunday after allegedly kicking a 15-year-old girl in the head aboard a crowded NJ Transit train after the Pearl River St. Patrick’s Day parade, according to multiple reports.
AdvertisementNeil Greenberg was taken into custody and charged with assault after the incident, which occurred around 2 p.m. as the train pulled into the Park Ridge station in Bergen County, New Jersey. NJ Transit Police are leading the investigation.
The train was packed with riders traveling to and from the Pearl River area, where the annual Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day parade had taken place the previous day. The victim had been sitting on the stairs of a multilevel car when Greenberg allegedly kicked her, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. She was taken to Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood with injuries that were not life-threatening.
“NJ Transit Police Officer Brian Zavistoski charged Greenberg with simple assault and released him pending an April 13 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack,” according to a Facebook post by Jerry DeMarco of Independent Online News.
What prompted the altercation was not immediately clear. Authorities did not indicate whether the assault was random.
East Side Feed has independently confirmed that Greenberg resides on the Upper East Side.
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