Upper East Side Man Arrested After Trying to Kiss Stranger’s Feet

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An Upper East Side man was arrested Tuesday on charges of Public Lewdness after an incident at a downtown subway station last week.
According to the police report, the incident happened on Wednesday, June 18 at about 1 a.m., when a 30-year-old female and 37-year-old Dexter Betancourt exited a southbound ‘L’ train at the 6 Avenue subway station.
Advertisement
While waiting in the mezzanine for another train, Betancourt attempted to engage in conversation but the female declined. “Look, you made my d**k hard,” he allegedly said, per a report by AM New York. He also told the woman she had nice toes, according to the NY Daily News.
He then attempted to kiss her feet and masturbated in front of her before fleeing on a northbound L train.
On Tuesday morning, he was arrested in Brooklyn.
Betancourt, who lives at the Ruppert Yorkville Towers complex, has an extensive rap sheet, as detailed by the New York Post, with charges including “assault, strangulation, forcible touching and resisting arrest.” The outlet highlights one 2013 incident in which he “threw a 27-year-old woman to the ground before choking and biting her in the face on an Upper East Side street.”
The Post article has clear photos of Betancourt.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!